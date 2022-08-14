Pundi X NEM Hits 24-Hour Volume of $17.00 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $17.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002335 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001550 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00013958 BTC.
Pundi X NEM Profile
Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com.
Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars.
