PUTinCoin (PUT) Trading Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, PUTinCoin has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PUTinCoin has a market cap of $1.36 million and $369.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,230.67 or 0.99867311 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00047808 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00026276 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000040 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001536 BTC.

PUTinCoin Profile

PUTinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum.

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

