Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) – William Blair increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.03). The consensus estimate for Revance Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.70) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.87) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.32) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,175,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

