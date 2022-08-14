Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Increased by Analyst

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $5.44 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 1.29 by -0.20. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a return on equity of 141.93% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of 90.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 90.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

CCSI stock opened at 57.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 48.37 and its 200 day moving average price is 52.83. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a fifty-two week low of 34.81 and a fifty-two week high of 69.31.

In other Consensus Cloud Solutions news, Director Elaine Healy bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of 38.52 per share, for a total transaction of 38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 38,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,765,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $56,532,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,562,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $28,250,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

