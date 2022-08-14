Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hyatt Hotels in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Hyatt Hotels’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on H. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 2.7 %

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $92.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $108.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.29, for a total transaction of $124,775.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,634.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.29, for a total value of $124,775.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $497,634.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $672,396.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,020.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,228,609. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of H. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.