Qbao (QBT) Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Qbao (QBT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, Qbao has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a market cap of $220,155.07 and approximately $23,117.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qbao Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.