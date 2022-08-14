QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.80-$12.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-$3.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.
Several analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised QuidelOrtho from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.67.
NASDAQ:QDEL traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.09. The stock had a trading volume of 979,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,292. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.94. QuidelOrtho has a one year low of $83.39 and a one year high of $180.06.
QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.
