Quiztok Trading Up 12.7% This Week (QTCON)

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $13.34 million and approximately $163,715.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Quiztok has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

QTCON is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,748,376,893 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr.

Buying and Selling Quiztok

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

