Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $343,000 Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 2.3% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Lear by 1.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,826,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LEA. Cowen reduced their price target on Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lear to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lear from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.60.

Lear Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LEA stock opened at $152.91 on Friday. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.38 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 81.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. Lear’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 163.83%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $525,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $785,259.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $525,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,188 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

