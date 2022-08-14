Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 81.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on LEA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Lear to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.60.

Lear Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LEA stock opened at $152.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.04. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.38 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $525,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $828,813.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,767.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $525,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,240 shares of company stock worth $2,797,188 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

