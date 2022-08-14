Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 63,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

