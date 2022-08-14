Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RXT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.60.
Rackspace Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ:RXT opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,858,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 723,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 262,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
