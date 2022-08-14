Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RXT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.60.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,858,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 723,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 262,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

