Radicle (RAD) Trading Up 4.4% This Week

Radicle (RAD) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, Radicle has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Radicle has a market cap of $83.04 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can now be bought for about $2.57 or 0.00010593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,280.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004115 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004147 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002106 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00127125 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036163 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00064623 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle (CRYPTO:RAD) is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 32,286,226 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
