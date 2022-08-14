Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and $1.16 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for about $2.91 or 0.00011964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013775 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 5,242,268 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

