Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Short Interest Down 24.1% in July

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,800 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 459,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Rapid Micro Biosystems

In other news, major shareholder Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 10,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $50,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,875,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,346,709.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Jr. Spignesi bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $37,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,027 shares of the company's stock, valued at $735,362.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 139,916 shares of company stock valued at $611,058 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.04% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPID. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 79.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the first quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Trading Down 6.1 %

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ RPID traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 126,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,202. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $166.92 million and a P/E ratio of -2.31. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

