Rattler Midstream LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

Rattler Midstream has a payout ratio of 78.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Rattler Midstream to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.8%.

RTLR opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 237.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 627,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 441,881 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 102.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 684,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after buying an additional 346,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,508,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,121,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,608,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

