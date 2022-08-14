Raymond James Trims Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF) Target Price to C$21.00

Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

OTC:TRFPF opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

