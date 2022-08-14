Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,500 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the July 15th total of 417,300 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Reliance Global Group Trading Up 21.3 %

RELI stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,809,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,733. Reliance Global Group has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELI. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 156,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Reliance Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000.

Reliance Global Group Company Profile

Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and employee benefits insurance products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

