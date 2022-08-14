Revain Price Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (REV)

Revain (REV) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, Revain has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Revain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Revain has a total market capitalization of $108.47 million and $768,591.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,296.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004115 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004113 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004145 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002105 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00126820 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00036080 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00064520 BTC.
Revain Profile
Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain.
Buying and Selling Revain
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
