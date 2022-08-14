ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Price Target Cut to $2.50

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. They set a sell rating for the company.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. The company has a market cap of $66.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.55. ReWalk Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 270.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 26,702 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $27,236.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,380,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,038.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 284,794 shares of company stock valued at $285,080 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ReWalk Robotics by 216.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 112,875 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile



ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

