Rewardiqa Market Cap Reaches $19,347.55 (REW)

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Rewardiqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Rewardiqa has a total market capitalization of $19,347.55 and approximately $9.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rewardiqa has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000442 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000748 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00061746 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Rewardiqa (CRYPTO:REW) is a coin. Its launch date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rewardiqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rewardiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

