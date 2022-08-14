Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,400 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 2,827,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,691,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roche currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roche

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Roche by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Roche Trading Up 2.3 %

About Roche

OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.00. 449,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Roche has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

