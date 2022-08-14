Rock Point Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,103 shares during the period. Granite Construction accounts for about 1.6% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Granite Construction worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GVA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Granite Construction by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

GVA traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $31.55. 456,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,138. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.33. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.98.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

About Granite Construction

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.55%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

