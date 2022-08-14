Rock Point Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 16,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 66,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Chevron by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 243,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,676,000 after purchasing an additional 44,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,343 shares of company stock worth $37,384,662 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

CVX stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,244,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $314.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.39 and a 200 day moving average of $156.49. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

