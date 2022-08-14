Rock Point Advisors LLC Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,059 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

AT&T Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,822,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,057,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.