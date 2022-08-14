Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 2,560 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rock Point Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 2.4% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,036,013.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,891 shares of company stock worth $26,199,246 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.85.

NYSE CB traded up $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.55. 941,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,143. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $171.96 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

