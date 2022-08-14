Rock Point Advisors LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.02. 12,317,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,914,052. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $230.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

