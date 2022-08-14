Royal Bank of Canada Raises Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target to $11.00

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an underweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 471,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 41,771 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 358,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 279,996 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,042,000 after acquiring an additional 61,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

