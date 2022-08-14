RTC Group (LON:RTC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.95

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.95 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 22.40 ($0.27). RTC Group shares last traded at GBX 21 ($0.25), with a volume of 5,921 shares traded.

RTC Group Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.08 million and a PE ratio of 6.15.

About RTC Group

(Get Rating)

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.