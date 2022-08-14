Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Short Interest Down 26.8% in July

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the July 15th total of 6,710,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 891,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSI. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.
Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance
RSI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 929,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,976. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.94. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93.
Insider Activity at Rush Street Interactive
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.7% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 8.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rush Street Interactive Company Profile
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
Featured Articles
