SafeCapital (SCAP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.00

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $4,769.84 and $7.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00142600 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009008 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000199 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SCAP is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

