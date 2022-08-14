Sage Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 144 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,891,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,310,000 after purchasing an additional 693,293 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,274,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,582,000 after purchasing an additional 434,396 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.07.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,227. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.06 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.08%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

