Sage Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,885 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,251 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,363 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.83. 72,316,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,386,184. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $162.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

