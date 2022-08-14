Sage Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 133.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,406 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.69. 661,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,795. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.78. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

