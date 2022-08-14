Sage Investment Advisers LLC Buys 811 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises approximately 1.6% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.35. 11,880,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,616,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSX

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

