Sage Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for approximately 2.7% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM traded up $5.22 on Friday, reaching $370.10. 277,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,176. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $325.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.77.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.60.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

