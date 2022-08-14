Sage Investment Advisers LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $243,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 28,670 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 393,646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $53,993,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 128,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $3.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.57. 21,964,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,776,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day moving average of $119.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

