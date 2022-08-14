Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New $134,000 Investment in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of COVA Acquisition by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 1,111,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 202,452 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $245,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of COVA Acquisition by 51,881.9% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 86,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 86,124 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of COVA Acquisition by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 36,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of COVA Acquisition by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

COVA Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COVA opened at $9.88 on Friday. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

About COVA Acquisition

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

