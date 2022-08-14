Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACU – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in LAVA Medtech Acquisition were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000.

Get LAVA Medtech Acquisition alerts:

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of LVACU stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Profile

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Medtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Medtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.