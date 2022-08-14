Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €25.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €40.80 ($41.63) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Salzgitter Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SZG stock opened at €25.58 ($26.10) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.67. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €20.94 ($21.37) and a 1 year high of €48.76 ($49.76).

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

