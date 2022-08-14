Samoyedcoin Market Cap Tops $62.21 Million (SAMO)

Samoyedcoin (SAMO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Samoyedcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Samoyedcoin has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Samoyedcoin has a market capitalization of $62.21 million and $2.68 million worth of Samoyedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00013958 BTC.

Samoyedcoin Profile

Samoyedcoin’s total supply is 4,746,913,623 coins and its circulating supply is 3,657,134,467 coins. Samoyedcoin’s official Twitter account is @samoyedcoin. The Reddit community for Samoyedcoin is https://reddit.com/r/SamoyedCoin.

Buying and Selling Samoyedcoin

