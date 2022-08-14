Sapiens International Co. (SPNS) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.23 on August 30th

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Sapiens International has increased its dividend by an average of 22.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sapiens International has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sapiens International to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPNS opened at $22.67 on Friday. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $118.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.25 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Sapiens International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after buying an additional 96,988 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 48,564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after buying an additional 43,672 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sapiens International by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Sapiens International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 29,637 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sapiens International

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.