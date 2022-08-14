Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOAW) Short Interest Down 19.5% in July

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Scion Tech Growth I Price Performance

NASDAQ SCOAW opened at $0.06 on Friday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scion Tech Growth I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the first quarter worth $70,000. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 155.5% during the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 127,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77,735 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 15.5% during the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 744,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 1st quarter valued at $2,184,000.

