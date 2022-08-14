Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) and Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Head to Head Survey

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating) and Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Morgan Advanced Materials and Seiko Epson’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Advanced Materials $1.31 billion 0.76 $101.48 million N/A N/A Seiko Epson $10.06 billion 0.57 $754.66 million $1.23 6.67

Seiko Epson has higher revenue and earnings than Morgan Advanced Materials.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Advanced Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00 Seiko Epson 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Morgan Advanced Materials and Seiko Epson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Advanced Materials and Seiko Epson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A Seiko Epson 8.85% 15.97% 8.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Seiko Epson shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Morgan Advanced Materials has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seiko Epson has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seiko Epson beats Morgan Advanced Materials on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components. The company also provides carbon brushes and collectors, brush holders, power slip rings, terminal blocks, diagnostic equipment, carbon current collection strips, shaft grounding rings, and linear transfer systems. In addition, it offers components, ceramic cores, ceramic to metal brazed/metallized assemblies, mass spectrometry components, wax injection, ceramic injection molded, extruded, laser, machinable glass ceramic, semiconductor, and zirconia products, as well as tubes, laboratory porcelain products, and kiln furniture under the Haldenwanger name. The company serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. It also operates in the United States, China, Germany, France, other Asian countries, Australasia, the Middle East and Africa, other European countries, other North American countries, and South America. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013. Morgan Advanced Materials plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments. The Printing Solutions segment offers home and office inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, dry process office papermaking systems, commercial and industrial inkjet printers, inkjet printheads, printers for use in POS systems, label printers, printer consumables, and others. The Visual Communications segment provides 3LCD projectors for business, education, the home, and event; smart glasses; and others. The Manufacturing-related and Wearables segment offers wristwatches, watch movements, and others; factory automation products, industrial robots, compact injection molders, and other production systems; and crystal units, crystal oscillators, quartz sensors, and others for consumer, automotive, and industrial equipment applications. This segment also provides CMOS LSIs and other chips primarily for consumer electronics and automotive applications; and metal powders for use as raw materials in the production of electronic components, etc., as well as value-added surface finishing in a range of industrial fields. The company also sells PCs, etc. It has operations in Japan, the Philippines, the United States, Indonesia, China, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1942 and is headquartered in Suwa, Japan.

