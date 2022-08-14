Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 4,790,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SVC shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $8.21. 1,217,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,068. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 49.5% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

