Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 4,790,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on SVC shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
Service Properties Trust Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Service Properties Trust stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $8.21. 1,217,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,068. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.16.
Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Properties Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 49.5% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Service Properties Trust Company Profile
Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.
