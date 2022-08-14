ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by SSI Investment Management LLC

SSI Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,326,000 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 113.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. Barclays dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.4 %

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total transaction of $354,857.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,362 shares of company stock worth $15,644,017 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $506.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 556.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.