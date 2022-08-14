Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSSW) Short Interest Down 25.9% in July

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSSW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Sharps Technology Price Performance

Shares of Sharps Technology stock remained flat at $0.27 on Friday. Sharps Technology has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sharps Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sharps Technology stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSSW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,024,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

