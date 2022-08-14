Sherry L. Urban Sells 500 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stock

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) VP Sherry L. Urban sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $12,705.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.80. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is 9.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bel Fuse by 704.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Read More

