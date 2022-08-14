Shiba Inu (SHIB) Market Cap Hits $9.02 Billion

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Shiba Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Shiba Inu has a total market cap of $9.02 billion and $3.61 billion worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013879 BTC.

About Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken. The official website for Shiba Inu is www.shiba.win. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy.

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shiba Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shiba Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

