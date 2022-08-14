Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,400 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the July 15th total of 416,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.7 days.

SGIOF traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.50. 2,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,637. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.50. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $75.73.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay for HIV treatment.

